Mitsotakis honours Beleri - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated Freddy Beleris, the newly elected Mayor of Himara and Member of the European Parliament., government officials said Monday.

They said Mr. Mitsotakis praised Mr. Belleris for his election success in receiving 238,150 votes in Sunday’s European elections.

From prison, Mr. Belleris thanked the prime minister for supporting his campaign. He spoke about the strength he found in his belief that democracy and justice would prevail.

Mr. Beleri became the mayor-elect of the town of Himara after winning the local polls in May 2023. But since his arrest, he has been held in custody and has been prevented from assuming his mayoral duties.