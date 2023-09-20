Mitsotakis on his meeting with President Erdogan: We agreed to enhance the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations - iefimerida.gr

UNITED NATIONS (ANA-MPA/S. Mourelatos) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the following statement after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly meeting in New York:

"We had a constructive discussion with President Erdogan, in the presence of our Foreign Ministers and our Diplomatic Advisors.

"We agreed to continue to work toward enhancing the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations that has been established in recent months, and we clearly specified the level of contacts and meetings for the near future in terms of political dialog, Confidence-Building Measures, and promoting the positive agenda.

"We also agreed that the next Supreme Council of (Greek-Turkish) Collaboration will take place on December 7 in Thessaloniki.

"At the same time, we had the opportunity to discuss a series of joint challenges our countries face. I should note especially the issue of illegal migration, in which I believe Turkiye's collaboration is necessary in order to reduce migration flows to the minimum.

"But we also, naturally, discussed the issues and the great challenges of the climate crisis, as Greece and Turkiye are two Mediterranean countries which during this summer had to face significant natural catastrophes, a product of the planet's overheating, and of the climate crisis, which is already here.

"I believe that this field of collaboration as well can be further explored so that it leads to some specific agreements, which will be signed in the framework of the Supreme Collaboration Council in December in Thessaloniki."