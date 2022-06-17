Mitsotakis: Greece and Cyprus' defence against any revisionist intentions is international Law - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at Cyprus' Presidential Mansion on Friday at 11:20, where he was received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

"I am always happy to visit Cyprus. It is an opportunity to reaffirm our common coordination against the huge geopolitical challenges, mostly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also to coordinate our actions against the turbulence which has recently been observed in the Eastern Mediterranean," Mitsotakis said.

Addressing Anastasiades, Mitsotakis said that the Cyprus president was right when he said that "our defence, that of Greece and Cyprus, against any revisionist intentions is international law".

Mitsotakis noted that they will also have the opportunity to discuss the developments with respect to the huge increase in energy rates and the inflationary pressures on the Greek and Cypriot economies.

On his part, Anastasiades welcomed Mitsotakis to Cyprus at a time when coordination to share information was perhaps imperative. "Of course, our cooperation has always been immaculate, at all times both crucial and non-crucial, in order for us to act in the most beneficial way for our countries".

"I want to express my complete satisfaction because the management by the Greek side as a whole of a rhetoric that is totally foreign to our culture is such that it weakens and frustrates the goals that some with revisionist views may have. The same practice and policy is adopted by us. International law is our defence and, of course, our strong alliances and our presence in the EU," Anastasiades underlined.