 PM Mitsotakis discusses NSRF funds absorption with regional governors - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis discusses NSRF funds absorption with regional governors

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης © Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP
The absorption rate of the EU's National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) funds by Greece's regional districts is higher than that of the previous government, noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a teleconference with the country's 13 regional governors held on Wednesday.

The premier was referring to the 2014-2020 NSRF program for Greece, while he noted that funds distributed to the country in the 2021-2027 NSRF program will be higher by 2 billion euros.

Ratifying the relevant law in parliament in good time is key to being consistent with the timetable of proposals and the drafting of calls for actions, he added. He told the governors that "we need an NSRF that runs in full swing and that is being visibly absorbed."

NSRF expenditure in Greece during 2014-2020 amounts to 72% of funds, compared to a absorption rate of 25% registered in July 2019, it was noted by Greek government sources. The 13 regional programs for 2021- 2027 are allocated increased resources by just over 8 mln euros, compared to the nearly 6 mln euros in the previous period, they added.

The bill pertaining to the 2021-2027 NSRF program will be tabled in parliament at committee level on Thursday, and it will be voted by a plenary on Friday.

