Mitsotakis and Erdogan agree to reducing bilateral tension in view of Ukraine crisis - iefimerida.gr

The necessity to deescalate of tension between Greece and Turkey and support stability in the East Mediterranean, in the shadow of the war in the Ukraine, was the joint understanding at the meeting of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Sunday, Greek government sources said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Turkish president received the Greek prime minister at the presidential residence Vahdettin Mansion, where they met privately over lunch.

Government sources said the two leaders conversed in a very cordial atmosphere, meeting as allies facing security challenges due to political developoments following the war in Ukraine. They agreed on improving communication at all levels.

According to the sources, Mitsotakis agreed to holding a Greece-Turkey confidence-building measures meeting in April, as long as there is no escalation of tension. The Greek and Turkish leaders also agreed to hold the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council in Greece this coming fall.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan each reiterated their set stance on bilateral issues, but despite disagreements both decided to emphasize the positive agenda and their countries' economic collaboration, the sources said. A high-level source saw the meeting as a foundation for a better era between the two countries' relations.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate action toward the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, the sources said. President Erdogan told the Greek prime minister that Ankara helped evacuate a Greek woman from Cherson. In terms of the migration issue, it was noted that each country should fulfil its relevant obligations.