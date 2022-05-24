Mitsotakis meets with investors on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with several high-level officials of investing firms and large companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, to discuss investing in Greece.

Mitsotakis first met with UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company Managing Director and Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak to discuss mature projects attracting investment interest in Greece, as part of a bilateral joint-investment collaboration that was expanded this year. The meeting was also attended by Greek Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis. Khalifa Al Mubarak said that Greece is "a special strategic partner" for the United Arab Emirates, and noted what he called an impressive progress in bilateral relations.

The Greek premier then met with investor Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates. They talked extensively about the transformation of the investment climate in Greece during the last few years, the rise in Greece of traditional and new competitive advantages, and the opportunities the country offers due to its highly skilled human resources. They also discussed global economic challenges.

At a meeting with Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw (former Google Ideas), the premier discussed international technological developments.

Prior to addressing an official dinner, Mitsotakis also met with Trafigura President and Managing Director Jeremy Weir. During the meeting with the head of the raw materials storage and transport company, the premier and Weir exchanged views on the prospect of Greek shipping's energy reform, in the framework of the wider strategy of transitioning to greener energy in shipping connections and at Greek island infrastructures.