Mitsotakis: The crucial element is stability, especially political stability - iefimerida.gr

The state has exhausted every margin for helping citizens during successive and overlapping crises, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an article contributed to the special edition "World Review 2022" public by Euro2day in collaboration with the New York Times.

"After the 43 billion euros spent to address the repercussions of the pandemic, the government is again decisively supporting the purchasing power of households and the sutainability of businesses, having spent almost 13 billion euros up until now," Mitsotakis said.

He also highlighted the work done to remove bureaucratic, tax and other obstacles to investments, with demonstrable results, including the largest drop in unemployment in all of Europe through the creation of 300,000 new jobs in the crisis.

Mitsotakis pointed out that Greece had the third strongest growth in the Eurozone in 2021 and continued at the same rate in 2022, while exports rose to 74 billion euros and direct investments to five billion euros - two unprecedented figures for the Greek economy. He also highlighted the creative use being made of the Recovery Fund, which was already financing dozens of actions.

The prime minister said that Greece has changed its production model and growth was now generated by investments and openness, while it played a crucial role in the energy sector on a regional level, as a gateway for energy to the EU.

"It is now clear to the international community that Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and participates in multilateral cooperation schemes, while it is also ready to deal with any threat. I hope that at some point, Turkiye will also realise that this aggressive stance in the region will not lead anywhere," Mitsotakis said.

He emphasised that the crucial element for achieving Greece's goals was stability, the cornerstone of which was political stability, expressing confidence that voters will renew their mandate to his government to continue the work it has begun.