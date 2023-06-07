Mitsotakis campaigning in Drama: Patriotism is measured in actual results, not theory - iefimerida.gr

New Democracy did very well in Drama, NE Greece, during the May 21 national elections but can do even better in the June 25th round, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a tour of the city on Wednesday.

Speaking at a central pedestrian walkway, Mitsotakis addressed himself to voters who supported small, extreme-right parties linked to the church, and said that "patriotism in theory is easy, but if it is responsible and practical, it is measured through actual results." Greek Orthodoxy and faith should not be used to divide the Greek people, he added, and voters should not bring the church into politics.

He accused SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance of having a secretive agenda, and said New Democracy "will continue to reduce taxes, as it has done until now."

Among the projects Mitsotakis mentioned as key for the region were the Hospital of Drama, for which the party had an ambitious plan, and the hi-tech companies that have invested and created jobs in Drama, something that would not have happened under another government. Sectors that are doing very well in the region, like marble mining and wine producing, will be supported as primary production, as will mountain tourism, he stated.

The ND leader also paid a visit to the first worksite of the new Kavala-Drama highway, and committed to pushing through the project for a road that would connect Drama with the archaeological site of Amphipolis. A contractor would be expected by the end of the year, and the project would be completed before the next four-year term is up.