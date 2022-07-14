Mitsotakis briefed by Energy Crisis Management Committee: Greece is in a more favorable position compared to other EU countries - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting with the Energy & Environment Ministry’s Energy Crisis Management Committee and the Finance Ministry’s leadership at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

The prime minister was briefed on the committee’s alternative scenarios in the event of a reduced availability, or even a complete interruption of Russian natural gas flow to Europe in the coming fall and winter, in order to ensure the country’s energy sufficiency during that time.

According to government sources, all data regarding production, import, export and storage were presented, and it was found that Greece is in a more favorable position compared to other EU countries.

The trajectory of international fuel prices and the impact on the fiscal strength of the economy were also assesed at the meeting.