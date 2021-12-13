PM Mitsotakis and Archbishop of Athens issue joint message on vaccination effort | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece with Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece confirmed the importance of consistently promoting the vaccination program, especially in areas with low vaccination coverage, at a meeting held on Monday.

According to a joint press statement, both sides urged the importance of the strict observation of prevention and protection measures against Covid-19. The PM was accompanied by Education Minister Niki Kerameus.