Migration ministry tables amendment that foresees 3-year stay & work permits for some 30,000 undocumented migrants - iefimerida.gr

The Migration & Asylum Ministry tabled an amendment to a Labour Ministry draft bill on Friday which foresees granting a three-year stay and work permit to migrants who have entered Greece illegally.

The amendment concerns some 30,000 undocumented migrants from non-EU countries who although crossed into Greece by illegal means are still living in Greece and have been employed, albeit irregularly, for a minimum of three years.

Seeing as the labour ministry's bill is titled 'Professional Insurance Reform', which is currently being processed by the relevant parliament commitee, some additional conditions define who is eligible for the permit in the proposed amendment:

people who have a job offer from an employer in Greece under the status of dependent labor or provision of work services

people who resided in Greece until November 30, 2023 without a residence permit

people who continue to reside in the country beyond above date

people who have complete at least three years of continuous residence in Greece

The deadline for submitting an application for this permit has been set to December 31,