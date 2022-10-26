Migration min. to meet UN assembly president, archbishop of America on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will meet with President of the 77th General Assebly of the United Nations Csaba Korosi in New York on Thursday, a rescheduled meeting.

The ministry said that Mitarachi will present Greece's migration policy and will brief Korosi on Turkish provocations. The same day he will meet with Archbishop Elpidoforos of America.

On Friday (October 28), the Greek minister will attend the doxology at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero in Manhattan.