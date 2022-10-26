 Migration min. to meet UN assembly president, archbishop of America on Thursday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Migration min. to meet UN assembly president, archbishop of America on Thursday

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi
Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi / Photo: Nick Paleologos / SOOC
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will meet with President of the 77th General Assebly of the United Nations Csaba Korosi in New York on Thursday, a rescheduled meeting.

The ministry said that Mitarachi will present Greece's migration policy and will brief Korosi on Turkish provocations. The same day he will meet with Archbishop Elpidoforos of America.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

On Friday (October 28), the Greek minister will attend the doxology at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ