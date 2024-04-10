Migration Min Kairidis meets with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood & Enlargement Varlehyi - iefimerida.gr

Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis met on Wednesday with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, who is in Greece to attend the Delphi Economic Forum.

They discussed among others the boosting of the external aspect of European Union's migration policy, and the situation in North Africa following the EU-Egypt agreement, particularly the use of European funds to strengthen the coast guards of countries like Egypt.

They also both shared the view that the new EU funding of 2 billion euros agreed at the European Council on February 1 must give priority to the European south, especially the first-line countries such as Greece.