Migration Code bill posted for public consultation until March 14 - iefimerida.gr

A new Migration Code was posted online for public consultation on Tuesday, the Migration & Asylum Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the bill attempts to "reform the current institutional framework for issues of entry and residence of citizens of third countries in Greece" and incorporates EU Directive 2021/1883/EK on "conditions of entry and residency of citizens of third countries for the purpose of high-specialization employment." It also aims at collecting all legislation relating to residence status under a single text.

It contains a clarification of current categories in residence permits, and changes the process of inviting citizens of third countries to Greece to cover domestic market needs, whether permanent or seasonal. It also lifts a ban on changing location of residence for certain categories, in order to allow the better use of workers already living in Greece legally in different locations.

Regulations also establish the online registration for work and residence permits, and updating of documentation.

Unaccompanied children

The Migration Code draft includes a ten-year residence permit (like the current M2) for unaccompanied children who become adults, based on two conditions. First, that they have completed at least three years of schooling in Greece before they turn 23. Second, that they have been accepted in professional or university-level schools or institutions.

Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors Heracles Moskof had announced earlier on Tuesday that the bill on the Migration Code would be tabled in Greek Parliament within March.

The M2 residence permit for third country citizens that is currently in effect requires: birth in Greece or completion of six years in a school in Greece before age 23; being a member of a Greek family and living legally in Greece with a Greek parent for five consecutive years; having completed a legal ten-year residence in Greece before applying, and fulfilling certain obligations of the Code of Greek Citizenship.

The bill will be available for consultation until Tuesday, March 14.