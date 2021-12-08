Meeting between Mitsotakis-Putin underway in Sochi, Russia | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A meeting between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Vladimir Putin began in the Russian president's house in Sochi, Russia on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon his reception by the Russian president, Mitsotakis emphasized that there was room for improvement in Greek-Russian relations in economic affairs, bilateral trade and tourism. He said the Greek-Russian Year of History 2021 had been an impetus for closer cooperation on all levels, while noting that Greece's economy was growing rapidly as the pandemic draws to a close.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Greek premier highlighted Russia's important role in regional affairs due to its position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying the meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on issues of regional security.

Mitsotakis also referred to Russia's contribution to the Greek Revolution of 1821 exactly 200 years ago, which led to the foundation of the modern Greek state.

Putin also highlighted the special bond between the two countries and the fact that the Greece-Russia Year of History coincided with the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, in which Russia helped the Greek people accomplish their goals.

He expressed satisfaction with the rate of growth of bilateral economic and trade ties, noting that the volume of trade transactions had this year returned to pre-pandemic levels, and said that the talks with Mitsotakis will cover a broader range of issues.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

After a meeting and working dinner, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference.