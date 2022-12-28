Meeting in Evia on Psachna earthquake concludes; more patrols, ministry to assess schools damage - iefimerida.gr

A meeting of local and regional officials along with representatives of police, the Fire Brigade, and the Civil Protection general secretariat concluded a meeting at Psachna, site of an earthquake earlier on Wednesday that measured 4.9 on the Richter scale.

As with meetings of the earthquake threat assessment committee at the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP) and opinions by seismological experts, the meeting concluded in a similar vein that all civil protection agencies would remain on alert.

Fire Brigade teams will be on patrol in the greater Central Evia region, where Psachna and a known geological fault is located, while Infrastructure ministry officials will begin inspection of old buildings on Thursday, especially of public buildings and of schools.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and damage has been limited to a store glass front breaking, and cracks in some old buildings.

Deputy Regional Director Giorgos Kelaiditis, who joined mayors at the meeting in Psachna, said he was cautiously optimistic over developments. "We were briefed on seismicity in the area, which could potentially cause stronger earthquakes as well," he said, "but the seismic aftershocks are the expected ones. Naturally, the entire mechanism is on alert. This means we are not relaxing our vigilance, and the entire civil protection mechanism is unfolding according to plans."