 Meeting at Climate Crisis ministry to coordinate action ahead of 'Petar' heavy rain and storms phenomenon - iefimerida.gr
Meeting at Climate Crisis ministry to coordinate action ahead of 'Petar' heavy rain and storms phenomenon

Σύσκεψη στο υπουργείο Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας για τον συντονισμό των αρμόδιων φορέων ενόψει της κακοκαιρίας «Petar»
Σύσκεψη στο υπουργείο Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας για τον συντονισμό των αρμόδιων φορέων ενόψει της κακοκαιρίας «Petar» / Φωτογραφία: civilprotection.gov.gr
An extraordinary meeting chaired by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias was held at the ministry on Friday ahead of the 'Petar' weather phenomenon that is expected to bring heavy rain and storms as of midday Saturday.

The meeting's purpose was to coordinate all related agencies. It was decided to activate the 112 emergency text messaging system in specific areas, depending on weather developments.

According to the weather warning by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), Petar is moving from Italy east and will affect western and northern Greek areas from midday Saturday to early on Sunday with heavy rainfall, storms, lightning, and hale.

The first areas to be affected include the northern Ionian Sea region (especially Corfu and Paxi islands), Epirus, and gradually western Macedonia and western Central Greece. Later on Saturday afternoon the weather phenomenon will hit northwestern Peloponnese, western and northern Thessaly, and central Macedonia.

