'Medusa 2022' simulation exercise against human trafficking to be held May 10-12 - iefimerida.gr

A large-scale simulation exercise against human trafficking called "Medusa 2022" will be held with agencies and organization from across Europe on May 10-12, under the supervision of the Greek Migration & Asylum Ministry.

In a press briefing held on Thursday by Deputy Migration Minister Sofia Voultepsi, it was noted that this exercise will include more than 800 people in 22 European locations, 6 diplomatic missions in Greece, and another 15 Greek, European and international authorities and organizations, including the Hellenic Police, European Commission, Europol and UNICEF.

This exercise's commander will be Greece's first woman Fire Brigadier Kalli Saini.

For more information (in English), see https://medusa2022.migration.gov.gr/en/medusa_newspaper1/