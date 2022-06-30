 Two Greek athletes win silver medals in shooting at Mediterranean Games - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Two Greek athletes win silver medals in shooting at Mediterranean Games

Ασημένιο μετάλλιο για την Ελλάδα από την Έμμα Κατζουράκη στη σκοποβολή, στους Μεσογειακούς Αγώνες
Ασημένιο μετάλλιο για την Ελλάδα από την Έμμα Κατζουράκη στη σκοποβολή, στους Μεσογειακούς Αγώνες / Φωτογραφία: Twitter-Ηellenic Olympic Committee
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Two Greek athletes, Efthymios Mitas and Emmanouela Katzouraki, won silver medals in the skeet men's and women's shooting finals at the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, on Wednesday.

Katzouraki had already won four medals so far in this year's games, before winning her first silver one.

Another Greek athlete, Babis Chalkiadakis, came fourth in the shooting games.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ