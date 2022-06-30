Two Greek athletes win silver medals in shooting at Mediterranean Games - iefimerida.gr

Two Greek athletes, Efthymios Mitas and Emmanouela Katzouraki, won silver medals in the skeet men's and women's shooting finals at the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, on Wednesday.

Katzouraki had already won four medals so far in this year's games, before winning her first silver one.

Another Greek athlete, Babis Chalkiadakis, came fourth in the shooting games.