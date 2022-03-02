Committee's proposal: Mask mandate to be lifted for outdoor spaces as of Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Facial masks will stop being required in outdoor spaces as of of Saturday, according to the health experts committee proposal accepted by the government on Wednesday.

However, at its meeting chaired by Public Health Secretary General Irini Agapidaki, the committee said that it would highly recommend the continued use of masks in outdoor spaces under crowded conditions, and by people with a high risk of infection including unvaccinated people.

The details will be published in a new government ministerial decision, formally introducing the measures on Saturday, March 5.

According to information, the new measures will also allow the formal return of mass media transport to full pre-pandemic capacity (100%).