Marios Themistocleous: At least 922,000 people in Greece have received third dose of a coronavirus vaccine | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Some 922,000 third dose vaccinations against the coronavirus have so far been carried out in Greece, said Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous at the regular live briefing on Monday.

A total of 13,860,000 vaccinations have been registered in the country so far, with 6,910,000 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, a 65.8 pct of the population. A 62.3 pct of people in the country have completed their vaccination with both doses.