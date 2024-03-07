Marinakis: PM's meeting with Ukrainian President of 'high symbolism and substance' - iefimerida.gr

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, in his briefing to the press on Thursday, referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Odessa and his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that it was "a meeting of high symbolism and substance".

He said the prime minister was briefed on the operation of the Ukrainian grain export corridor via the Black Sea and Danube River and said that "the premier expressed his horror at Russia's actions against Ukraine".

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Marinakis also referred to the missile attack on the city, saying that "during the visit and while President Zelensky was conducting a tour of the port of Odessa, the air-raid sirens sounded. A few minutes later, while the Greek mission was getting into its motorcade, a huge explosion was heard nearby, as the result of a missile attack".

Moreover, Marinakis spoke about Mitsotakis' meeting with his Romanian counterpart and said that issues of common interest relating to the trilateral cooperation scheme with Bulgaria, as well as issues of regional and European interest, were examined during their meeting.

The spokesperson went on to announce that on Friday, at 11:00, the prime minister is to address the parliament plenary during the debate on the education ministry's bill for the founding of non-state universities.

He also highlighted the successful conclusion of the sale of a 27% stake in Piraeus Bank held by the state to Greek and foreign investors and made a separate reference to the "new large increase of 18.5% in digital transactions with the State in 2023, compared with 2022."