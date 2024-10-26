Marinakis: Disclosure of wittnesses in Novartis case a landmark decision for the Justice - iefimerida.gr

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis called the decision of the Justice for the disclosure of witnesses in the Novartis case a "landmark decision".

Speaking on SKAI TV station on Saturday, Marinakis said there is a big difference between a protected witness and a false witness: "A false witness cannot be a protected witness, because a protected false witness is twice immoral, in addition to the legal, criminal dimension of his actions.

Marinakis also said that the government does not harm any institution, but on the contrary, it shields it.

Referring to developments in the economy, Marinakis said that the government received the average salary at 1,046 and has taken it to 1,300, but admitted that there are still a lot of things to be done.

On the Greek-Turkish relations, Marinakis said that the dialogue strengthens Greece.