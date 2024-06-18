Marinakis: Gov't intent on stricter sentences for domestic violence, femicide, and abuse of minors - iefimerida.gr

The government still has a lot of work ahead on the criminal code, particularly when it comes to domestic violence and femicide, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said in an interview to journalist Nikos Evangelatos on Mega TV's 'Livenews' show on Tuesday.

Apropos of a recent case in which a prominent lawyer was detained for injuries to his wife reported by a doctor, Marinakis said that the government was intent on making laws on the issue stricter.

"We are working on two levels," Marinakis said, "one being legislation. The Criminal Code has changed three times since 2019" because the change in a law cannot be circumstantial and on the basis of a single case. For example, he said, a minor's rape became a crime with a life sentence, without any suspension. "We also made stricter a series of misdemeanor sentences. We also made homicide a crime with a life sentence, therefore femicide is the same, not 'a life sentence or up to 15 years,'" as previously.

The second level, he said, is the intervention at institutional level, particularly the training of police to handle domestic abuse cases. "That is, the specialized centers in Greek police, which are now a lot more - an additional 43. One of them we were pleased to visit with the prime minister in Thessaloniki a few days before European elections. And since this was not a pre-election move, it was one more, and a lot more will follow. This effort started shortly before 2023, between 2021 and 2022, because we saw what is needed at police departments, and some times we have determined it in a very painful way - to have mainly Greek police women and individuals who are more specialized."

In addition, he said, efforts led to setting up safe houses for battered women and a system to support them to find a job, be welcome there, and have whatever they and their children need at psychological and social worker level.

Marinakis spoke among other issues about tax reduction that has taken place the last five years, and said the government was focused on completing what thei campaign promises were, "for which citizens voted for us in 2023," without jeopardizing the state budget.