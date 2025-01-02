Marina Satti Tops Google's Most Searched Personalities in Greece for 2024 - iefimerida.gr

With the close of 2024,, Google has released its annual list of the most searched news items and personalities in Greece, revealing the people and events that captured the nation's attention.

Singer Marina Satti topped the list, followed by fellow singer Marinella, pole vault champion Emmanouil Karalis, British royal Kate Middleton, and gymnast Lefteris Petrounias.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In the world of film, "Poor Things" emerged as the most searched movie, with "Inside Out 2," "Dune," "Saltburn," and "Deadpool" also generating significant interest.

The list of most searched deceased celebrities was topped by the late Liam Payne, an English singer and songwriter who tragically passed away in October.

Greek actress Anna Panagiotopoulou, singer-songwriter Charis Kostopoulos, footballer George Baldock, and French actor Alain Delon were also among the most searched names.

Globally, Google's data revealed a heightened focus on climate concerns, likely influenced by the unprecedented heatwaves that impacted various parts of the world in 2024.

This reflects a growing awareness of the urgent need to address climate change and its consequences.

As we enter 2025, these search trends offer a glimpse into the personalities and events that shaped the past year, providing valuable insights into the collective interests and concerns of people in Greece and around the world.