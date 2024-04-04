Man who kills ex-girlfriend calling police for help to be detained in psychiatric ward - iefimerida.gr

A man who knifed his former girlfriend to death outside the police station in Agii Anargyrii will be detained at the psychiatric ward of a jail on Wednesday following his testimony.

The decision by the investigating judge and the prosecutor came after the man, who killed the 28-year-old woman on Monday while she was calling the 100 emergency number for a police escort, claimed in his brief testimony he did not remember anything. His head was bandaged when he appeared before the judges, with what doctors called superficial injuries he inflicted on himself after the crime.

His lawyer presented a document in which the man is claiming serious and chronic psychiatric illnesses, for which he has been hospitalized seven times in the last decade. Defense asked that these be admitted as mitigating circumstances during his trial.