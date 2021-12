A light earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday at 09:49 in the sea 9.0 km west-northwest of the town of Preveza and 290 km west-northwest of Athens, the Geodynamics Institute of Athens National Observatory said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ