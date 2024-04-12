Lesbos braces for influx of Turkish tourists - iefimerida.gr

A fast-entry travel programme has Turkish tourists flocking the island of Lesbos, industry experts say.

They said more than 1500 travellers from the neighbouring country flooded the island during the Ramadan holiday with inflows expected to quadruple in the coming weeks.

The surge is largely due to Greece’s new visa express initiative, which has simplified the travel process for Turkish visitors, many of whom are currently taking advantage of the proximity and ease of access to enjoy brief holidays on the Greek island.

Locals say the programme’s success has boosted trade, mainly in the island’s capital of Mytilene, where shops have been inundated by Turkish tourists.

“This has been a Godsend,” Aristeidis Lazaris, a local leader in tourism said. “The favourable weather has only added to the allure, making Lesbos an attractive destination for those seeking a blend of cultural experience and relaxation.”

Adding to the success of the express visa programme, a new road linking Istanbul to Ayvalık has also facilitated travel, allowing day-trippers from Turkey to easily reach the island.

The tourism boom has also helped ease relations between the two countries, at loggerheads for years over conflicting claims to air and sea rights in the Aegean Sea that divides them.