Leading lawyer charged with beating his wife - iefimerida.gr

A prominent Greek criminal lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges early Sunday morning and is being held for a hearing on Monday.

Details of the assailant were not released.

Authorities said they were notified by a doctor from a private clinic who suspected abuse after the lawyer’s 37-year-old wife was treated for head and face injuries initially claimed to be from a fall down the stairs of the couple’s home.

Under new laws mandating domestic violence reporting, the lawyer faces charges of intentional bodily harm.

The case is now with the Omonia Domestic Violence Unit, and the lawyer awaits a magistrate-supervised court appearance.

The arrest comes amid a troubling rise in domestic violence cases in Greece.

Statistics indicate an increase from 3,600 reported incidents in the first quarter of 2023 to 5,337 this year, highlighting a concerning trend.

Despite legislative efforts and societal progress, financial dependence and societal pressures often prevent victims from seeking help.