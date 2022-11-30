Lawyer, politician Konstantopoulos discharged from hospital - iefimerida.gr

Lawyer and former leader of Synaspismos (SYN) party Nikos Konstantopoulos, who was in hospital for three weeks following coronavirus and other complications, has been discharged, his daughter Zoi said on Wednesday.

Konstantopoulos had been hospitalized at the 'Sotiria' pulmonary hospital's ICU, after undergoing an emergency embolization after extensive internal hemorrhage.

He is currently recuperating at home on "a specific rehabilitation program," the office of his daughter, former Parliament president, said, adding the family's appreciation for all medical care at Sotiria, the Athens Medical Center, and home. The family also thanked those who volunteered blood and said it would be donated to the National Health System.