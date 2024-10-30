Lavrio teacher suspended over anti-LGBTQ+ leaflets - iefimerida.gr

A teacher at a middle school in Lavrio, East Attica, has been suspended for allegedly distributing leaflets containing hateful messages about LGBTQ+ people.

The incident happened after students asked the teacher questions about homosexuality. Instead of providing a factual and inclusive response, the teacher reportedly created and handed out leaflets filled with offensive and discriminatory language. Some of the disturbing messages in the leaflets even compared homosexuality to murder.

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis acted swiftly, condemning the teacher's actions and ordering an immediate suspension. "Schools must be safe and welcoming for all students," Mr. Pierrakakis said. "There is no place for hate or discrimination in our education system."

The Ministry of Education is investigating the incident and has promised to take further action to ensure that all students feel respected and included, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The incident has sparked anger and worry among parents, students, and LGBTQ+ advocates, who are demanding further action to prevent similar incidents from happening again.