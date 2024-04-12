Lanthimos in line up for Cannes Film Festival - iefimerida.gr

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to dazzle audiences next month with an array of films from celebrated directors like Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold, and Francis Ford Coppola.

The prestigious Palme d’Or is up for grabs, with a diverse selection of films that promise to captivate the jury and festival-goers alike.

Artistic director Thierry Frémaux, alongside festival president Iris Knobloch, unveiled the lineup in Paris, highlighting that this year’s choices were carefully selected from a pool of 2,000 submissions.

Despite concerns over the impact of last year’s industry strikes, the festival boasts a rich mix of international talent and eagerly awaited blockbusters.

Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” a poignant drama featuring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, is among the 19 films vying for the top prize. Paolo Sorrentino brings “Parthenhope,” a Neapolitan tale with Gary Oldman, while Arnold’s “Bird” features Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski in a story that’s sure to resonate with audiences.

Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice,” a biographical film exploring Donald Trump’s formative business years, is generating buzz with Sebastian Stan portraying the former president. The film also stars Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova in pivotal roles.

The festival, running from May 14-25, welcomes back several renowned filmmakers. David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Paul Schrader’s “Oh, Canada,” and Jia Zhang-Ke’s “Caught By the Tides” are just a few of the entries from returning directors. Sean Baker’s “Anora” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez” also join the competition, with Audiard having previously clinched the Palme d’Or.

Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “Megalopolis” is set to premiere, marking 50 years since his film “The Conversation” won the same award. Last year’s festival was a precursor to Academy Award success, and this year’s event continues the tradition of showcasing potential Oscar contenders.

With four female filmmakers in the running, the festival reflects a growing diversity in cinema. The lineup also includes out-of-competition premieres like George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and Kevin Costner’s “Horizon, An American Saga.” An honorary Palme d’Or will be awarded to George Lucas during the closing ceremony.

The festival opens with the French comedy “The Second Act,” starring Léa Seydoux and Vincent Lindon. Greta Gerwig, fresh from her “Barbie” triumph, presides over the jury.

Current global events lend a poignant backdrop to some entries, such as Yolande Zauberman’s documentary “The Beauty of Gaza” and Sergei Loznitsa’s “The Invasion,” which delves into Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

This year introduces a competitive immersive section, showcasing cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality works, adding a new dimension to the festival’s offerings. Cannes continues to evolve, embracing both the art of traditional filmmaking and the latest technological advancements in storytelling.