Kyriakos Pierrakakis: 557,000 third dose and 44,112 first dose vaccinations booked in the last three days | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis referred to high mobilisation in the vaccination system, speaking on Monday to SKAI TV.
Pierrakakis said that "557,000 third-dose appointments were booked between Friday (December 3) and Sunday (December 5) and 44,112 appointments for the first dose. I must also add that in terms of citizens aged 60 and over, 55,400 appointments have been booked since the day of the announcement of the additional measures. It was a large number of people that had not been vaccinated and after the announcement (for the obligatory vaccination) have booked their vaccination".
