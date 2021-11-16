 Kyriakos Mitsotakis appears on 'Good Morning Britain', defending Greek record on migration | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Kyriakos Mitsotakis appears on 'Good Morning Britain', defending Greek record on migration

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στη βρετανική τηλεόραση
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on british TV / Photograph: Γραφείο Τύπου Πρωθυπουργού
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greece has a tough but fair policy on migration, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, appearing on the UK breakfast television programme "Good Morning Britain" on ITV.

Mitsotakis noted that Greece has accepted more than 50,000 asylum applications in the last three years and that no one can accuse it of not respecting human rights.

At the same time, he added, "I have an obligation to protect our borders" and he called on Turkey to honour its own side the EU-Turkey Joint Statement of 2016.

Watch the excerpt from the Prime Minister's interview:

