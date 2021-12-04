 Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with visiting Pope Francis | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with visiting Pope Francis

mitsotakis
Photgraph: INTIME
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Pope Francis, who arrived for a three-day visit to Greece on Saturday.

Mitsotakis also met separately with Secretary of the State of the Vatican (prime minister), Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the occasion of the pope's visit. "We still remember vividly His Holiness' visit to Greece in 2016, during the refugee crisis. I am sure he will see a much improved situation when he visits Lesvos island tomorrow," the Greek premier said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS prime minister

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ