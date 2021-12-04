Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with visiting Pope Francis | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Pope Francis, who arrived for a three-day visit to Greece on Saturday.

Mitsotakis also met separately with Secretary of the State of the Vatican (prime minister), Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the occasion of the pope's visit. "We still remember vividly His Holiness' visit to Greece in 2016, during the refugee crisis. I am sure he will see a much improved situation when he visits Lesvos island tomorrow," the Greek premier said.