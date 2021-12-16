Kyriakos Mitsotakis: New support measures for electricity and gas bills - Announcements on Saturday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' statement at the European Council in Brussels:

"Today we will have the opportunity to have a detailed discussion on European issues starting with the issue of the pandemic. Obviously, there is a strong concern over the 'Omicron' variant which will sooner or later appear in all European countries and it is absolutely imperative to intensify the acceleration of vaccination with even greater emphasis on the 3rd dose as our scientists underline that at this stage it is the best line of defence we have.

We will also have the opportunity to discuss issues related to the European energy market, there is a strong concern in all European countries about the increase in gas prices, it is something that we have discussed in a previous European Council. We will again ask the European Commission to consider all options so that possible interventions can be made at European level in order to curb rising gas prices.

In any case, the Greek government, as it has already done, will continue to take measures in order to limit as much as possible the price increases both in electricity and gas bills, it will also take measures for farmers. Further announcements are expected during the budget debate on Saturday.

We will also discuss issues related to the external aspect of migration, where Greece will insist on the need for a horizontal approach to refugee instrumentalisation, after all, our country was at the centre of such a crisis in March 2020 and provides full support to the Baltic countries but also to Poland that are facing a similar phenomenon.

Finally, we will discuss issues concerning our strategic compass, that is, the way in which we perceive European autonomy in decision-making so that Europe can stand on its own two feet, defend its own interests and align its economic power with its geopolitical possibilities."