Kyriakos Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday - iefimerida.gr

 Kyriakos Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday
Kyriakos Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday

Kyriakos Mitsotakis Prime Minister
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis / Tatiana Mpolari / EUROKINISSI
Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens at 16:00 on Monday.

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4.

At 20:00 on Monday, the prime minister is to attend an official dinner held in honour of the visiting royals at the presidential mansion.

