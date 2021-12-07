 Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Israel for Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral meeting | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Israel for Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral meeting

mitsotakis
Photograph: Michalis Karagiannis / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, ways in which the Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral cooperation scheme contributes to peace, stability and security in the region, will dominate Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Israel on Tuesday.

This is the Greek prime minister's first official visit after the change of political leadership in Israel. He will meet with the new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and the new President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mitsotakis is expected to discuss ways to further advance cooperation in areas such as the pandemic, high technology and climate change, according to government sources. After the meetings, the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Trilateral Summit is to take place with the participation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

The trilateral summit is expected to be an opportunity to review the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also the challenges facing the three countries, including Turkey's destabilising role in the region, and to further strengthen the already close cooperation between the three countries, government sources noted.

The three leaders will also adopt a Joint Declaration, which will concern their future cooperation, as well as the importance of the 3 + 1 scheme with the participation of the US. The trilateral agenda will also include cooperation in energy, renewable energy sources and civil protection.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS CYPRUS prime minister

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ