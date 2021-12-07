Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Israel for Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral meeting | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, ways in which the Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral cooperation scheme contributes to peace, stability and security in the region, will dominate Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Israel on Tuesday.

This is the Greek prime minister's first official visit after the change of political leadership in Israel. He will meet with the new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and the new President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

Mitsotakis is expected to discuss ways to further advance cooperation in areas such as the pandemic, high technology and climate change, according to government sources. After the meetings, the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Trilateral Summit is to take place with the participation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

The trilateral summit is expected to be an opportunity to review the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also the challenges facing the three countries, including Turkey's destabilising role in the region, and to further strengthen the already close cooperation between the three countries, government sources noted.

The three leaders will also adopt a Joint Declaration, which will concern their future cooperation, as well as the importance of the 3 + 1 scheme with the participation of the US. The trilateral agenda will also include cooperation in energy, renewable energy sources and civil protection.