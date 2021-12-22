 Kyriakos Mitsotakis to address event for research centre 'Archimedes' | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Kyriakos Mitsotakis to address event for research centre 'Archimedes'

kyriakos mitsotakis
Photograph: Dimitris Papamitsos / Prime Minister's Office /EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend an event at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre on Wendnesday at 12:00.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office, at 12:00, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak and participate in a discussion at an event for the establishment of the research structure "Archimedes", which will focus on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Algorithms, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS prime minister

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ