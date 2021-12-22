Kyriakos Mitsotakis to address event for research centre 'Archimedes' | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend an event at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre on Wendnesday at 12:00.
According to an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office, at 12:00, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak and participate in a discussion at an event for the establishment of the research structure "Archimedes", which will focus on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Algorithms, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre.
