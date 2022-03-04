 Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EPP Group leader Manfred Weber have working dinner in Athens - iefimerida.gr
Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EPP Group leader Manfred Weber have working dinner in Athens

Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a working dinner with Manfred Weber / Dimitris Papamitsos / EUROKINISSI
Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a working dinner with the president of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Greece.

During the dinner, they discussed the Russian invasion and the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as the energy crisis.

The dinner was attended by Serres MP and ruling New Democracy International Relations Secretary Tasos Hatzivasiliou.

