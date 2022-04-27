 Kyriakos Mitsotakis to chair meeting on energy issues - iefimerida.gr
Kyriakos Mitsotakis to chair meeting on energy issues

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Kyriakos Mitsotakis to chair meeting on energy issues / DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS / PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Wednesday with the participation of the leadership of the environment and energy ministry, at 15:30, at the Maximos Mansion.

The meeting will focus on ensuring adequate energy supplies for Greece and the wider implications of Russia's decisions on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis also spoke on the phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov earlier on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the prime minister's press office, Mitsotakis stated that Greece will assist Bulgaria in dealing with the new situation created by Russian decisions in the energy sector.

