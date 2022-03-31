Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces beginning of works for the new Patras - Pyrgos highway - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced the beginning of the works for the construction of the new Patras-Pyrgos national highway.
Mitsotakis is visiting a construction site in Geraki, Amaliada.
The new highway will reduce the Patras - Pyrgos road journey by 40 minutes. It is a motorway with two lanes and a hard shoulder in each direction, with a dividing island, eight junctions, 64 crossings and 15 bridges. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.
