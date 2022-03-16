 Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce new support measures in address on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce new support measures in address on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis / EUROKINISSI
In a televised address on Wednesday afternoon, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to announce the new support measures designed to help citizens cope with soaring prices.

The measures will then be presented in more detail on Thursday morning by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Rural Development and Foods Minister Giorgos Georgantas, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

According to an announcement issued by the prime minister's press office, the ministers will announce the support measures at the General Secretariat for News at 8:30 on Thursday, in a press conference coordinated by Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou.

