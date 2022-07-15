KKE on Power Pass: Reversal of this policy the only real correction of the injustices - iefimerida.gr

"After the Power Pass deceit, with working class households seeing mere crumbs in their bank accounts in comparison with what they paid, comes today's even greater mockery from Mr Mitsotakis, who speaks of relief and correcting injustices," the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) said on Friday, regarding statements made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the Power Pass payments.

"The explosion in energy prices that Mr Mitsotakis presents as a more-or-less natural phenomenon are nothing more than the result of liberalising the energy sector, the so-called 'green transition' and the excessive taxes for which all Greek government have distinguished themselves. Thus, the real correction of the injustices can only be a reversal of this policy and the positions KKE has put forward," the party said.