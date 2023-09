Communist Party of Greece (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoubas will attend the general public sector strike rally at Syntagma Square on Thursday, at 10:30 am.

The strike is called by the Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY) to protest a labor draft bill in Parliament affecting contracts, employer-employee relations, and work schedules.

