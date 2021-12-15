KINAL party elections final tally released on Wednesday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The final tally of the recent elections for the leadership of Movement for Change (KINAL) party was released on Wednesday.

In the two rounds of elections held nationally on December 5 and 12, a total of 270,706 and 206,339 people voted respectively, said the party's electoral committee EDEKAP.

Of the six candidates, the two who made it to the second round in the Dec. 5 elections were Nikos Androulakis with 36.88 pct of the votes (99,120) and George Papandreou 27.97 pct (75,183).

On Dec. 12, Androulakis was elected party president with 139,492 votes (67.6 pct), with Papandreou receiving 66,847 votes (32.4 pct).