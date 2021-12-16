 KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis: No European state should continue to equip Turkey with weapons | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis: No European state should continue to equip Turkey with weapons

Photograph: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINISSI
KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis said that he is going to set the issue of the weapons embargo on Turkey upon his arrival at the PES meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

"No European state should continue to equip Turkey with weapons as, unfortunately, Spain did recently".

In parallel, he underlined that "today the European Socialists honour the memory of deceased former KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata".

