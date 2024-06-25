Kazakh Oligarch Among Passengers on Superyacht - iefimerida.gr

A Kazach oligarch and oil tycoon was on board the superyacht linked to the devastating forest fire on the Greek island of Hydra, according to local media.

Authorities have refused to release details but local media have purported that the oil tycoon was among a dozen other Kazachs, a Briton and two Polish nationals questioned by authorities in connection with the blaze that broke out late Friday when members of the crew fired fireworks over Hydra to allegedly entertain their guests.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The 13-member crew, all Greek, were charged Sunday with arson-related charges. They received a 48-hour extension to testify before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

All remain in custody and the luxury 176-ft, triple deck, Persefoni I, has been confiscated by authorities.

The blaze razed 300 stremmas of Hydra’s only pine forest.

Witnesses aboard a nearby vessel reported hearing explosions shortly before the fire broke out. They clarified that they did not witness any fireworks being launched.

They observed, however, an inflatable boat belonging to the superyacht shuttling back and forth to the shore, carrying plastic bags.

All passengers, including the Kazakh oligarch, were released after being questioned by authorities. They said they had no connection to the wild fire, saying they were watching a soccer match at the time.