Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets with Kostas Skrekas - iefimerida.gr

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Tuesday with Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, who briefed her on issues relating to his portfolio.
Specifically, Skrekas outlined the repercussions of the international energy crisis, the measures for the support of households and enterprises as well as the initiatives for the creation of a European support mechanism, especially for the most vulnerable consumers.
