 Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets with Kostas Skrekas - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets with Kostas Skrekas

kostas
Katerina Sakellaropoulou meets with Kostas Skrekas / Giannis Panagopoulos / EUROKINISSi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Tuesday with Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, who briefed her on issues relating to his portfolio.

Specifically, Skrekas outlined the repercussions of the international energy crisis, the measures for the support of households and enterprises as well as the initiatives for the creation of a European support mechanism, especially for the most vulnerable consumers.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ