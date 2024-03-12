Kasselakis: We are clearly the second political party, and we are rising - iefimerida.gr

The leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, spoke about the 'obsession' of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his representatives, starting his speech at the event titled 'Greek Dream - Life with Dignity,' attributing it to the 'rolling polls' they see.

SYRIZA now has a new dynamic, he said, stressing that it is 'clearly second and rising' and that this is due both to the opposition the party has made to the bill on universities and to the stance it has taken on marriage equality.